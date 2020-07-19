Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS Pictures From 'Sonchiriya' Will Make You Nostalgic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has left the entire country in a great state of shock. In his career span, the stellar actor and curious learner perfected everything from the swing of his bat in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to learning distinct leheja of a regional tribe in Sonchiriya. The action-movie Sonchiriya gardened rave reviews for Sushant. Here’s taking a look at some of the behind the scenes pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Sonchiriya.

Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS pictures from Sonchiriya

In the above behind-the-scenes picture, Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing for a selfie along with the cast of Sonchiriya. She shared the frame with Sushant Singh Rajput and another actor who is seen holding a clapperboard in his hand. They were seen posing on a boat.

Here, Sushant appears to be holding a guitar and practising few chords. Dressed as his character Lakhan Singh, it seems that the actor is using his break time to pursue his hobby. Have a look at the pictures here:

ALSO READ| Vivek Oberoi Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput; Calls Him 'sunshine Boy'

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Probe May Be 'closed In A Few Weeks’, Say Police Sources

About Sonchiriya

Released in 2019, Sonchiriya is an action movie helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles, the dialogues of the movie are entirely in Bundeli dialect. Set in the Chambal valley, the movie revolves around the story of a legion of dreaded and warring dacoits who once terrorised the heartlands of India.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput's California Fans Hold A Prayer Meeting For The Late Actor; See Pics

Highlights of Sushant Singh’s career:

In a tragic turn of events, actor Sushant died by suicide in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He rose to prominence after essaying the role of Manav in Zee TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013’s buddy drama movie Kai Po Che for which he was highly-acclaimed. After that, Sushant Singh starred in several hit movies like Shuddh Desi Romance and PK. His sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was majorly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. After that, the actor went on to star in commercially successful movies like Kedarnath and Chhichhore. After his death, his family is survived by his father and sisters.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan "still Can’t Believe" It Has Been A Month As She Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.