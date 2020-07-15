Hina Khan "still Can’t Believe" It Has Been A Month As She Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Hina Khan remembered Sushant Singh Rajput in an emotional post that she made on Instagram. The actor remembered him and wrote a few kind words in remembrance of the actor. It has been one month since the actor passed away. Several stars and fellow colleagues of Sushant Singh Rajput shared their condolences and posts remembering him on this day. Many prominent actors too have paid their tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing several unseen pictures of the actor from some of the happiest moments of his life. Fans too poured in with several heartfelt notes for the actor in the comments.

Hina Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput through a post on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote a short note for the actor remembering him. Hina Khan in the post mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput as a person will always be a star whether in this world or another. She later on also added that despite it being a month, she still finds it hard to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput has left the world. The actor, along with many fans, shared such heartfelt notes and tributes remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. Co-actors and close friends of Sushant Singh Rajput too shared several images of the actor from some of their happiest moments with him.

Sushant Singh Rajput will appear in his last film role as Manny. The film, Dil Bechara, has been set for an online release and features the late actor. The movie also marks the debut of actor Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. Dil Bechara is based on “The Fault in our Stars” and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The film will release on July 24, 2020, and fans of the actor are eager to watch Sushant Singh Rajput for the last time, as evident by posts on social media. The trailer of the film Dil Bechara created a huge buzz among the audiences and became the most liked film trailer, beating several prominent Hollywood trailers as well. The video currently stands at 10 million likes and over 74 million views and still growing.

