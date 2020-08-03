Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law Raises Questions On 'financial Angle'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is seeing new information being added to it with each passing day. His bank account details were also brought forward which showed huge transactions. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law talked about the transactions and the financial angle involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Here is what he had to say about it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case update

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law made remarks about the actor’s death against the backdrop of Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist Susan Walker Moffat’s statement. The therapist had claimed to a news publication that Sushant suffered from Bipolar Disorder.

While talking about this, Vishal Kirti mentioned the financial angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In his blog post, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law said most crimes have a financial angle. He also pointed out several irregularities in Sushant's bank transactions like regular cash withdrawals and huge expenses to shell companies from Sushant's account.

Sushant's brother in law on late actor's therapist

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law talked about what is bipolar disorder in his blog post. He called out Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist for revealing such information in public. His brother in law Vishal Kirti referred such to such disclosures as not 'ethical' and also called them illegal. He instead focused on the financial angle of the untimely demise of the late actor.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up about Sushant and the case to Republic TV. As they shared their personal experiences, numerous new details have come to the fore. Apart from this, the channel has exclusively accessed the shocking bank transactions from Sushant’s account. In the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the investigation done by Mumbai Police and demanded justice for her brother.

