'No More Safe To Live In Mumbai': Amruta Fadnavis Ponders On Sushant, Disha Death Probe

After the manner in which the BMC has behaved with the Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who had come to Mumbai to head the Bihar Police investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Amruta Fadnavis feels like Mumbai has lost its humanity after witnessing the manner in which the Sushant death probe is being handled.

The wife of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, took to Twitter expressing her views over the entire incident while contemplating on the mysterious deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian which were initially termed as suicides.

The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) August 3, 2020

Her comments come as the top cop of Bihar who was sent to Mumbai to head the Bihar Police investigation of Sushant Singh death probe was forcefully sent by BMC to quarantine allegedly to block the Bihar Police investigation. He was not even provided accommodation in IPS Mess despite requesting the BMC authorities and was made to stay in a guest house in Goregaon.

On the other hand, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday demanded to transfer the Bihar Police probe to Mumbai police which is already facing criticisms over the way it is handling the case. Param Bir Singh issued a selective news briefing and said that there is no political angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Param Bir Singh said that Mumbai Police is conducting the probe in a "professional manner". He also dismissed speculation regarding a party allegedly being held at the deceased actor's house a day prior to him allegedly hanging himself at his Bandra residence. The attempt to clarify in such a fashion comes at a time that the Mumbai police has been facing unprecedented criticism over its handling of the case, which the Bihar police has investigated with far more alacrity in a fraction of the time.

The case is getting murkier by the day with shocking revelations coming from all corners and the way Mumbai police has handled the investigation, to add to it, Maharashtra government's reluctance to transfer the probe to Central Agencies points out that there is more to the case than meets the eye.

Republic TV has also led an in-depth and extensive coverage of the events related to Sushant’s death. The channel unearthed numerous details like the expenses made by Rhea from Sushant's Bank account, apart from exclusive interviews of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s family lawyer, his trainer, bodyguard, flatmate and friends.

