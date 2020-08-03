Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Sanjana Shares Kizzie & Manny's 1st Shot Together; See Pics

Sanjana Singhi took to her Instagram handle and shared some memories from the sets of Dil Bechara. The actor shared with her fans the first shot of Kizzie and Manny for the film Dil Bechara. The picture has been doing the rounds on social media.

Sanjana shares Kizzi And Manny's first shot together

Sanjana Sanghi shared a picture on an Instagram story where Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana can be seen shooting the first shot for the film. Sanjana can be seen on laptop and Sushant’s character is helping her in the scene. The scene was shot in Jamshedpur, as the actor tagged the location in the picture. Look at the picture below.

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput's photos:

She also shared more pictures on her Instagram story from the sets of Dil Bechara. The actor also shared the first-ever look test together as Manny and Kizie. The actor captioned the picture as, “Sushant & Sanjana do their first-ever look test together as Manny & Kizie”. Check out the picture below.

Sanjana continued sharing the series of pictures and shared with her fans her looks before and after the haircut for her character. The actor shared that she had long hair before she cut it short for her character in her latest film. Check out the picture below.

Sanjana Sanghi shared how she used to get her makeup done for the shoots. She wrote in the picture that her makeup was done by Vikram Gaikwad. The actor further wrote that she would trust his expertise and his vision and thanked the make up designer for his work. Check out the picture below.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian remake of the hit Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they both are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan. The Fault in Our Stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

The film released July 24th on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans. The film received a positive response from the critics as well.

