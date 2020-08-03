Swastika Mukherjee Is Against "agenda-driven" Talk Amid Dil Bechara Costar Sushant's Death

The discussion on nepotism and favouritism in the film industry has been rising after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor’s Dil Bechara co-star, Swastika Mukherjee shared her views on the matter, stating that she does not want to put her point based on someone’s death. Read to know more.

Swastika Mukherjee says she is against agenda-driven conversations

In a recent interview with news daily, Swastika Mukerjee talked about nepotism, people’s view on it, and the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that currently, the situation is such that one runs the risk of being misinterpreted. The actor stated that the repercussions on social media and even otherwise do affect people. But she is still trying to understand, where are these paranormal conversations, assumptions, and presumptions coming from.

Swastika Mukherjee asserted that nepotism exists everywhere. She questioned that why does the “hammer always fall on entertainment industry” then and why is their profession looked at from a different perspective, especially for female actors. She mentioned that questions are being raised about their character and how they lead their lives.

Swastika Mukherjee shared her personal experience of being neglected from movies, most prominent in the Bengal industry. She mentioned that she has been “thrown out of films” because she is not in good terms with people running the industry. The actor stated that favouritism works in more ways than one can imagine. She noted that one has to be in “particular circles and lobbies” to get work and awards.

Celebrities are often expected to put forth their opinion on almost everything that is being discussed. However, Swastika Mukherjee thinks that the people sharing their opinion should also keep in mind about late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. She said that she does not like these “agenda-driven” conversations. The actor questioned that why would she want to sell her points of view based on somebody’s demise.

Swastika Mukherjee added that she kept her phone switched off, as it was getting difficult every day for her. The actor recalled that she lost her father, actor Santu Mukherjee in March and then Sushant Singh Rajput. She mentioned that she was confused about what is hurting her more. Swastika stated that memories of shooting Dil Bechara with Sushant and her father being excited about the film came rushing back. She expressed her sadness noting that now both are not there when the film has actually released.

Prior to Dil Bechara, Swastika Mukherjee worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). Praising the late actor, she said that Sushant’s energy was “infectious, he was fun-loving, and nice” to everyone on the set. She mentioned that she met him three years after Byomkesh, but he was still that warm.

