Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Gulshan Devaiah Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Actor

Even though Sushant Singh Rajput was a known actor of the Hindi film industry, he was a popular face in the TV industry as well. His tragic death last year triggered a lot of outpour of tributes and condolences. Many celebrities within and outside the Hindi film industry expressed their shock and disbelief regarding his death. Well-known actor Gulshan Devaiah has penned a short but heartfelt message for the late actor on his Instagram – have a look at his message for the late actor.

Gulshan Devaiah’s heartfelt message for Sushant

Even as his fans and followers celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, Gulshan Devaiah has shared a few words for the late actor in his Instagram stories. He began his message by making the admission that he and Sushant were not friends and the fact that they both hardly met just a few times. But he then revealed that his tragic passing has changed everything and affected everyone in ways people “couldn’t imagine”. He then went on to call Sushant “a symbol of hope”, before continuing his message.

Image courtesy: Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram

Gulshan then said in his message that Sushant’s life was a great learning for everyone and that his fans would look up in the sky and see him as a “bright star”. Gulshan has appeared in a handful of Bollywood films and has been acclaimed by critics for his roles. Gulshan had first appeared in the movie That Girl in Yellow Boots starring Kalki Koechlin and then went on to work in other popular films such as Shaitan, Hate Story, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ghost Stories and other famous films as well.

Sushant, on the other hand, has created a strong impact and legacy in the world of films. He had impressed both the audience and the critics with his performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kai Po Che! and many more. His last film was Dil Bechara that was released after his tragic death on June 14 last year.

