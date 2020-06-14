Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: A Look At Actor's Work In TV Serials And His Debut

Sushant Singh Rajput started his fruitful career from TV shows and this is where he caught the attention of most of his fans and admirers. His debut role was in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and then he went on to do many other significant roles before he finally dived into the film industry. Here's a look at all of his work in TV serials:

1. Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, 2008

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil was a TV serial about two lovers, Prem and Heer, and all the troubles they have to go through. This was also Sushant Singh Rajput's first debut TV serial and the actor played the role of Preet Juneja, who was Prem's step-brother. Sushant Singh Rajput was featured on many episodes and had already caught the eyes of the audience with his effortless acting.

2. Pavitra Rishta, 2009

Sushant Singh Rajput was next seen in the TV show Pavitra Rishta that ran from 2009 to 2011. The show was aired on Zee TV and had Sushant Singh Rajput in the central character. The plot revolved around the love story between Manav and Archana. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Manav and went on to win many awards for his outstanding acting. He won awards like Most Popular Actor, AwardsBest Television Actor, Best Actor in a Lead Role, Best Actor in a Lead Role and many more for his acting on the TV serial.

3. Dance Shows

After his role in Pavitra Rishta, the actor had jumped on to films but his last appearance on TV was on a dance shows. Sushant Singh Rajput competed in Zara Nachke Dikha in 2010 where he wowed his fans with his swift moves. The actor also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and was a runner up.

As fans, celebrities, and admirers mourn the demise of the actor, this is the official statement released by his team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

