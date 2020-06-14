VVS Laxman mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says 'mental health is a serious issue'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020. According to reports, the Kedarnath actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment. Mourning his death, commentator and Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman penned a heartfelt note on Twitter.

In his tweet, Laxman highlighted that mental health was a 'very serious issue' and required more attention that was currently getting. He added that being sensitive and reaching out to those struggling was very important. Sharing a monochrome photograph of the late actor, Laxman said that his heartfelt condolences are with Rajput’s family.

Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important.



My heartfelt condolences to #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family pic.twitter.com/RfGMzcvrc8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 14, 2020

Official statement by Sushant’s publicist

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief”

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the Ekta Kapoor TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. He made his acting debut with movie Kai Po Che directed by Abhishek Kapoor. His filmography included movies like Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance, Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and the Netflix film Drive. He was known to be working for his next movie Dil Bechara, which was the adaptation of the American film Fault in Our Stars.

