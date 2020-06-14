Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Actor's Last Picture To Have Been Clicked Pre-lockdown; See

Recent reports have bought in the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death. As many fans and celebrities are trying to cope with this sad news, the actor's last pictures to have been clicked have surfaced. The actor looks happy and is sporting a bright smile.

Sushant Singh Rajput recently passed away. Everyone who loved the actor and his work is trying to a pay tribute to him by doing all that they can. Between all the chaos, Sushant Singh Rajput's last few pictures that were clicked by admirers and the paparazzi have surfaced.

In this picture of Sushant Singh Rajput uploaded by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, we can see the actor smiling and getting into his car. The actor is sporting a black hat, t-shirt and shorts. As mentioned in the caption, the picture was clicked before the lockdown and the actor looks in a wonderful mood. The caption also mentions a lot about dealing with mental issues and more.

Many fans have come on to the post to write out condolences towards the actors. Many fans couldn't believe that the actor had passed away. Many crying face emojis were seen in the comments.

Picture Credit: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

The actor had come a long way in his career

Born in January 1986, the actor had come a long way from his humble beginnings. He gained popularity with his show Pavitra Rishta and further went on to do many wonderful Bollywood films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and more. His work in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story bought him much admiration and love.

His other movie Chhichhore in 2019 was also a very big hit. He had gained much love and acclaim from his fans and all his fans were waiting for his new work. For now, this has been the official statement received from his PR team:

The official statement by Sushant’s team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Promo Pic Credit: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

