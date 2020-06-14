Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Ali Fazal, Kunal Kemmu Offer Condolences

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence in Bandra. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his apartment. Bollywood celebrities like Ali Fazal, Kunal Kemmu who were devastated after hearing the news of the demise, shared heart-warming posts on social media while expressing their sadness over the same.

Ali Fazal & Kunal Kemmu pour in tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput

Ali Fazal shared a series of posts on Twitter while paying tribute to the great actor. Ali expressed his emotions on the same and wrote that he admired his knowledge a lot. He wrote that Sushant was someone whom he might have randomly met once or twice and found that he understood the frivolity of the material. Ali was shattered after hearing the news of his demise and wrote that his work will always be remembered by all. At last, the Fukrey actor offered prayers and strength to the family and loved ones.

RIP Bhai. Its a shiver down my being because i admired his knowledge for the unknown. Someone whom i have randomely once or twice discussed the teseract n time n space with cuz i neva found many who understood the frivolity of the material. And that too in a comments section of - — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 14, 2020

An insta post. So i dont get to say more about him. Either he cracked it or it cracked him. I cant explain further. His work ofcourse was known to all. Sending his family and loved ones lots of love and peace. Bas. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 14, 2020

Apart from Ali, actor Kunal Kemmu was shuddered to hear the heart-breaking news. He shared a post on the micro-blogging site and wrote that he is still not able to process the heart-breaking news about Sushant’s untimely death. He also felt sorry for the actor who was loved by all but felt alone, angry, and helpless in life. At last, Kunal offered his love to the actor while sending in prayers to the departed soul.

I can’t process this news about #SushantSinghRajput just feel so sorry and sad that even though he was so gifted and was loved by millions somewhere he still felt alone angry and helpless? Love to you brother wherever you are — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 14, 2020

Apart from the two stars, numerous other celebrities including Vivek Oberoi, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa, Chadha, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani also mourned the loss of the actor on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team issued a statement:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled out as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

