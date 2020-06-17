Fans Burn Effigies In Patna As They Demand Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has angered many within and outside the Bollywood industry. His death has come as a shock to many but also unearthed some speculations of nepotism on big names in the industry. Several fans of Sushant Singh Rajput expressed their anger with burning effigies or dummies of stars in his hometown Patna. According to these fans, Sushant Singh Rajput was not treated fairly in Bollywood and the above-mentioned names should be boycotted for promoting nepotism.

Fans angered over Sushant's death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was followed by candlelight marches, tweets, posts and shares. Several of them mentioned that Bollywood’s apparent ‘high-club or camp’ was the reason behind Sushant’s drastic steps. The fans also demanded justice for the actor’s death, labelled his suicide a great loss to Bollywood.

Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Ranvir Shorey, Saif Ali Khan and many others have either given interviews or posted about the ‘high-club or the camp’ existing in Bollywood. As per Raveena Tandon’s post, she was treated badly but did not let it to get to herself. She said people in the industry did try to downplay her despite having the talent to survive on. Raveena had posted that there are good people but also people who use illicit means and play dirty.

Sushant’s death has not only affected the fans but Sushant’s family as well. In many reports, it was suggested that Sushant’s father is not able to grasp reality. It was reported that Sushant’s sister-in-law passed away due to shock as well. Reports suggest that his death has unearthed the veils covering nepotism in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was mourned by many, from Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar. The celebs took to their respective social media handles to express condolences. However, the former’s words were not well received by many followers. Here is what he had penned, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them...Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ....”

Comments following the post shared by Karan

