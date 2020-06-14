Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: TV Co-actors Priya Marathe & Harshad Chopda Mourn Loss

Sushant Singh Rajput's recent demise has brought shock waves in the industry. Many of his TV co-stars have come forward to express their grief over his untimely death. Priya Marathe, Harshad Chopda and others all have expressed their disbelief and have reached out on social media to express grief.

"Talented and Focused," says Priya about SSR

Priya Marathe, who was also another Pavitra Rishta co-star gave, an interview with a media outlet about the actor's death. Priya Marathe mentioned that she had not been in contact with the actor recently due to his shift to Bollywood. On the topic of his demise, the actor said that Sushant was "extremely talented and focused". She said that the entire cast of Pavitra Rishta used to have lots of fun with the actor and that they were all shocked. She also mentioned that she was very saddened by the whole thing.

"Regret not being in touch with him," says Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda played the on-screen brother of Sushant Singh Rajput in Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actor also gave an interview with a media outlet where he expressed how appalled he was with the whole thing. Much like Priya Marathe, the actor had also lost contact with Sushant Singh Rajput, which he regretted and said that he was probably one of the best people he had ever worked with.

Sushant Singh Rajput was 34 years old and has left his fans and admirers in shock due to his untimely death. This is the official statement given to Republic World by the actor's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Note: There are several NGOs across the nation that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please connect with the nearest one if you need support or know one who does. Here is a Mumbai-based NGO that you can connect with named AASRA. (Ph: 91-9820466726)

