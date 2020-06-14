Throwback To Sushant Singh Rajput's Home Tour Showing His Love For Science & Art; Watch

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came in earlier today. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has jolted the whole film fraternity. Celebrities and fans have been offering their condolences to Sushant's family and loved ones. Meanwhile, an old video of the actor's house tour has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The tour of the actor's home showed his love for science and art. His house had some art pieces which the actor claimed he had collected over the years and decorated his house with those. The actor also had pictures framed from his favourite movies and stars.

Fascinating ancient pictures at Sushant Singh Rajput's home

Sushant Singh Rajput had a wall full of fascinating ancient pictures. The actor in the house tour video said that if one looks closely at any picture, they can see that each picture tells a story. There were pictures of ancient cars, historic events, classic actors among others.

Credits: Screengrab from the house tour video/Asian Paints Youtube

Artsy pieces

In the house tour video, Sushant Singh Rajput showed several arty pieces that he owned. He described the pieces as each having a different form and each having a different story of its own. The actor in the video said that he loved collecting tart pieces and decorating his house with those.

Love For Science

Sushant Singh Rajput's house tour video showed that he had a great amount of love for science and galaxy. The actor had revealed in the video that he always wanted to become an astronaut. He further said in the video that later he talked himself into becoming a pilot and then decided to become an engineer.

However, after graduation, he decided to become an actor and be (act) it all. He sure loved the night sky and was fascinated by the universe. The actor had pictures of himself from NASA, hung on the wall. He even had a big telescope in his house to view the moon, stars, galaxy, etc.

