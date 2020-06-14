Sushant Singh's Death: Late Actor's Filmography Shows He Wasn't Averse To Risky Roles

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence today. A lot of Bollywood actors have since then expressed grief after the actor's demise today. After the demise of Irrfan khan, and Rishi Kapoor in April 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise comes as another shock to the whole Bollywood fraternity.

The Kedarnath actor was 34 years old and was apparently found hanging at his residence in Bandra. A few days ago, Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian also passed away after falling from 14th floor of Malad house where she went for a dinner party.

From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore! Sushant was Never Afraid of Risky Film Choices

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the Ekta Kapoor TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. He made his acting debut with movie Kai Po Che. His filmography included movies like Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance, Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and the Netflix film Drive. He was known to be working for his next movie Dil Bechara, which was the adaptation of the American film Fault in Our Stars.

Kai Po Che!

The 2013 released movie saw the debut of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It was based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller novel titled The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Sushant Singh, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh featured as the three main protagonists in the buddy drama film.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

The plot of the film revolved around the life story of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from being a railway ticket collector to the world-cup winning captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Disha Patani and Kiara Advani played the female leads of the film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie garnered many accolades for Sushant's acting skills.

Raabta

Raabta was a 2017 film which starred Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. The movie also marked the directorial debut of Dinesh Vijan. Kriti Sanon played the role of Saiba/Saira Singh in the film whereas Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Jilaan/Shiv Kakkar in the film. Take a look at some of the best moments of the film Raabta.

Kedarnath

In 2018, Sushant Singh Rajput starred in a romantic drama film opposite debutante Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. The film was a box-office success and Sara and Sushant's chemistry was immensely praised. The plot of the film is based on the Kedarnath floods and landslides, and how the two lovers get separated during the natural calamity.

Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya is an Abhishek Chaubey directed the film. The movie stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. The plot of Sonchiriya presents a tale set in the town of Chambal and how a legion of dreaded, warring dacoits terrorized the Indian heartland.

Chhichhore

Chhichhore starred actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in pivotal roles. The plot of Chhichhore follows the story of a group of close buddies who part their ways after university but reunite once again after a decade when one of them is in dire need of help.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR"

