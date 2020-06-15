Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: House Help Reveals That He Had Been 'disturbed For A While'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise has left the entire country in a state of shock. The actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old actor’s death has opened up a discussion on mental health and depression and how adversely it affects the lives of people. In a most recent development, the actor’s maid reportedly revealed that he had been disturbed since the past few days.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maid on his conduct lately

According to a report by a news portal, the actor’s house help recently revealed details about his changed behaviour since the past few days. She indicated that the actor had been disturbed since the past few days. Various reports also suggest that the maid claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had also not been keeping well. There have also been speculations that the late actor had been relatively silent and not very interactive for a while now. Initial police reports suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput had been battling depression for quite some time now, which made him take such an extreme step.

Sushant Singh Rajput was previously seen in the film Chhichhore where he portrayed the role of Anirudh, also known by the name Anni. The theme of the film revolved around the mental pressure that students go through, due to the Indian education system. The film tried to share the message that no matter what the issue is, suicide is not an answer to it. The film spread the positive message of taking things on a lighter note and not relying on the end result. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has made people realize that mental health is a major part of life that needs to be taken care of.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

