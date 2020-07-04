'Tumbbad 2' In The Making? Director Anand Gandhi Drops A Hint About A New Version

Tumbbad director Anand Gandhi in a Q&A session with his followers expressed that he would be interested in making a new Tumbbad movie instead of following the old story. After reading the director’s answer many fans have been speculating if there would be another Tumbbad movie in store for them. Many are wondering if Anand Gandhi’s answer hinted at the making of Tumbbad 2.

Will there be another Tumbbad movie?

A fan of the director Anand Gandhi during a Q & A round suggested how he should make Tumbbad 2 with the son who was left behind at the climax of the movie to return in the sequel. To which, the filmmaker replied saying that as far as he thinks, the end of Tumbbad has ended exactly as he wished it to. It indicates how the director is no longer interested in continuing the story. However, the next statement of the director shook his fan army.

He expressed that he is interested in building a new story in an entirely new world. After reading his answer, many fans wondered that the director has already started working on another Tumbbad movie with a whole new dimension and dynamic. Have a look at Anand Gandhi’s answer here:

Another fan of the filmmaker asked him if it was difficult to keep the relevance of Tumbbad as it almost took him six to seven years to make the film. Upon reading the question, Anand smartly countered the fan with his question. He said that cinema is the closest replication of life and it has to be raised and birthed before it is shown to the world. Thus, six years become reasonable according to him. Check it out here:

About Tumbbad

Released in 2018, Tumbbad is a period horror movie helmed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi who served as the creative director of the film. The movie was jointly produced by Aanand L.Rai, Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah. Featuring Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao, Tumbbad follows the story of his search for a hidden treasure. The movie is set in the 20th century during the British era in the village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

