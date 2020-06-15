In Old Interview, Sushant Singh Rajput Speaks Of Success; Unafraid Of Losing Money Or Fame

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput passing away this Sunday has left the film fraternity and fans in shock. As fans have been sharing quotes and snippets from his films, an old interview of Sushant Singh Rajput is doing the rounds on social media. In the interview, the actor had said that he was not fearful of losing fame and money.

Sushant Singh Rajput's old interview

Back in the year 2017, Sushant Singh Rajput was being applauded for his terrific performance in sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It was then that the actor was being interviewed by a leading media portal about his plans in the future and how he’s dealing with fame and money. Sushant Singh Rajput had confessed to the media portal that he was not afraid of losing money or fame.

The actor had revealed to the media portal that he comes from a humble family and he dropped out of college to come to Mumbai to act. He had further revealed that he used to live in a small flat with eight other guys. Sushant had also added that he used to work from morning till night yet he would have the best time of his life. The actor had said that hence he is not fearful about losing money.

Sushant Singh Rajput had further told the media portal that in the year 2006, he had decided to come to Mumbai. Further, he had said that in his head, he was already a superstar and still felt the same way after the success of MS Dhoni biopic. Sushant had confessed to the media portal that to him he is a superstar and no popular opinion can change that for him. He had further said that this was why he is not fearful about losing fame either.

The career of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput had started his acting career in 2008 with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che! In the year 2013. He was last seen in Chhichhore and Netflix’s Drive.

Sushant had an upcoming film Dil Bechara, which is an adaptation of John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film’s release got delayed due to the lockdown. The actor had shared the screen with Sanjana Sanghi in this romantic drama film.

