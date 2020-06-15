Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites To Take Place In Mumbai On Monday At 4 PM

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death sent shockwaves across the entertainment fraternity in India. The actor died in an apparent suicide and was reportedly found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning i.e June 14, 2020. Since then, many noted personalities from the entertainment industry and shared heartfelt messages to express their grief over the actor's passing. Now details about the actor's last rites have come to light.

Sushant Singh's Rajput's last rites

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will be performed in Mumbai at 4 PM in Vile Parle crematorium. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to Cooper hospital for conducting a post-mortem which confirmed that he committed suicide. The actor's family too landed in Mumbai this morning. On June 14, an official statement was released by the actor's PR team which asked the actor's fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate the life he lived. Here's the official statement:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Details of the actor's suicide have also emerged and various reports have come to light that revealed the actor's final moments. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput had a glass of juice before he locked himself inside his room on Sunday morning around 10 AM. The actor then reportedly did not answer multiple knocks on his door by his domestic help. Whereas, reports also suggest that the police broke into the actor's room where he was found hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly dealing with depression over the past few months. He was also undergoing treatment and seeking out professional help for the same at Hinduja hospital. Whereas, previous rumours of any foul play being involved in the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput have also been falsified by the police. As per reports, statements from Sushant's family and friends will be recorded after the funeral.

