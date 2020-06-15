Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Paparazzi Reveals Late Actor's Love For Number 4747

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The actor’s death has come as a shock to several members of the film fraternity. Many of them have shared their condolences on social media. Amid all of this, a picture showcasing his love for the number ‘4747’ has surfaced on the internet.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for ‘4747’

Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, several fans have been digging out old pictures of the actor. Reminiscing memories from the good times, one such picture doing the rounds on the internet has a numerical connection. A picture of Sushant Singh Rajput’s cars has now surfaced on social media.

While the cars are different, the similarity between them is the number plate. Both the number of plates seem to have a common number in them and that is ‘4747’. The pictures have the actor seated inside them. This showcases Sushant Singh Rajput's love for the number.

Take a look at the picture here:

Among the several people who are mourning the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, even actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to offer his last respects. He wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him. Extremely disheartening news". Several others including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, etc offered condolences upon hearing the heartbreaking news.

Take a look at official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che that earned him critical acclaim. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film, Dil Bechara alongside Sanjana Sanghi is yet to be released.

