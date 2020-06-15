Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Pavitra Rishta' Actor Parag Tyagi Reacts To Co-star' Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a big shock to the entire film fraternity. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, his co-star Parag Tyagi shared that he and the entire cast of Pavitra Rishta are devastated after knowing about Sushant’s death. The actor said that Usha Nadkarni and Manju Shah of Pavitra Rishta are shattered after hearing the news.

Parag Tyagi mentioned that all Pavitra Rishta actors were discussing the incident. He added that he spoke to Ankita Lokhande and she is also devastated and everyone is speechless as to how this happened. Furthermore, Parag Tyagi said that everything was good in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, even his film Chhichhore was a hit and his upcoming film Dil Bechara also looked good. He mentioned that he was watching teasers of Dil Bechara and Sushant looked so good.

Talking about his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, Parag Tyagi said that he was a very dedicated and passionate actor. It is very hard to believe that he is no more. Adding to that, the Shakti actor said that Sushant was a beautiful soul and a happy guy. Parag Tyagi further said that while the duo was working on Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput would not go home for 15-20 days. He used to sleep on the sets. Parag mentioned that Sushant was very focused, passionate and hardworking towards his work.

Furthermore, Parag Tyagi said the cops are still investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He said that they have doubts and even he cannot believe that he can commit suicide. Parag mentioned that though he was emotional and also was very strong. Furthermore, he said that at times during Pavitra Rishta when people would ask him to go easy on himself, he would tell them that it was his time to work hard and he won't give up. He would work so hard on all his characters and that's the reason he could see this stardom, Parag added.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for his mother, he said that he was very close to his mother from the beginning. He would always mention how great it would be if his mom could see him reaching heights. She always stayed in his heart, he loved and missed her a lot.

Adding to that, Parag said that when they were doing Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad underwent a surgery and the actor made sure he got the best facilities. Sushant would shuffle between shoots and the hospital to take care of him. He wrapped the conversation saying that he was a tough and strong man.

