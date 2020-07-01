Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' And Other Much-awaited OTT Releases In July

As the world is fighting a global pandemic, everything has become digital. There have been many movies and web-series that have announced their releases on OTT platforms. Here are some of the best upcoming movies and shows that would be directly releasing on OTT platforms and you should definitely add to your watch-list. Read ahead to know more-

Upcoming movies and web-series to release on different OTT platforms in July

Dil Bechara (Disney+ Hotstar)

Dil Bechara is a Mukesh Chhabra directorial. The movie stars late Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjana Sanghi as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a true love story between two cancer patients. The movie is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The movie is all set to release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Safiyum Sujatayum (Amazon Prime Video)

Safiyum Sujatayum is a Naranipuzha Shanavas directorial. The movie cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya, and Siddique as leads. The plot of the film revolves around a unique love story between Rajeev and Sujatha. Rajeev and Sujatha are a married couple who fly to Dubai to attend the last rites of Sujatha’s previous lover, a Sufi priest. The movie will be releasing on July 3, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Breathe: Into the Shadows (Amazon Prime Video)

Breathe: Into the Shadows is an upcoming thriller drama web-series on Amazon Prime Video. The show cast Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh as lead characters. The plot of the series revolves around the concept that the love of a father can go to any extent in order to save his daughter's life. The show is the second part of the Breathe series but is not in continuation with the previous show. The show will be releasing on July 10, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer (Amazon Prime Video)

Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer is an Anu Menon directorial. The movie's cast includes Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, and Barnaby Jago as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Shakuntala Devi, who is a popular mathematics genius and calculating prodigy from India. The movie will be releasing on July 15, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Virgin Bhanupriya (Zee5)

Virgin Bhanupriya is an Ajay Lohan directorial. The movie stars Urvashi Rautela, Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia, and Rumana Molla as lead characters. The movie is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Easy A, starring Emma Stone. The plot of the film revolves around Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi Rautelia, who is a conservative college-going girl. The movie will be releasing on July 16, 2020, on Zee5.

