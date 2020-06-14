Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Celebs Open Up About Importance Of Mental Health Awareness

The entire Indian film industry has been shocked by Sushant Singh Rajput's death and its cause. As many actors and co-stars are sharing their condolences on the actor's death, the topic of mental health has come to the limelight as the hashtag #mentalhealthmatters has been trending. Many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and Kusha Kapila are sharing their views.

Anushka Sharma's Tweet

Anushka Sharma, who was Sushant's co-star in the Aamir Khan movie PK, took to Twitter and expressed her sadness over his death. She said that he was ''too young and brilliant to have gone so soon''. Check out the tweet by Anushka Sharma.

Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RzLrdJ4keX — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

Even Akshay Kumar reached out on Twitter. The actor talked about how much he enjoyed Sushant's work. Check out his tweet:

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family ðŸ™ðŸ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Kusha Kapila helps to spread information related to mental health

As the topic is trending, social influencer Kusha Kapila has shared important information and several therapist's numbers. Kusha also posted other things that are related to mental health awareness. She wrote about more people should take efforts to help those having suicidal tendencies. Many people have been responding the same way by trying to share more information about mental health and suicide prevention numbers.

As fans, celebrities, and admirers mourn the demise of the actor, this is the official statement released by his team. Here's the official statement by Sushant’s publicist. Check out.

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief

