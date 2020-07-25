Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Leaked By TamilRockers Despite Being Free On Hotstar

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara, has been leaked online on torrent sites. The film hit the screens digitally on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar, Friday. However, according to a report of an entertainment portal, the leaked version was up on torrent websites, such as Tamil Rockers, within hours of its official release.

The report also added that Dil Bechara's leaked version has been made available for free download. Many fans have spoken about it on social media and opined that people should not watch the pirated copy or support piracy for this film.

Meanwhile, as soon Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar, within no time, fans gushed to talk about the film on social media. IMDb gave the film a 10/10 pointer, making it the 1st film on IMDb's top-rated Indian movies list. The movie has been trending on Twitter since July 24 evening.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi's Net Worth Ready For A Boost As 'Dil Bechara' Hits Screens Digitally; Read

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara marks late actor Sushant's last film and memory in Bollywood and marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead. The movie is an adaption of Fault In Our Stars, which stars Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.

Bollywood and TV stars pen Dil Bechara reviews

As Vicky Kaushal watched Dil Bechara on Friday night, he put up Sushant's still from the film and dropped a broken heart. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can't stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seamlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful." Meanwhile, Armaan Malik also took to Twitter and stated that he 'felt every emotion' within himself while watching Sushant.

Also Read | New Record! Sushant's last film Dil Bechara gets an IMDb rating of 9.9; see details

Just couldn’t take my eyes off of Sushant. His smile captivated me, his stupid antics made me chuckle, his crying made me sob so hard. I’ve felt every emotion within myself, while watching him on screen tonight. — ADY (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020

Also Read | 'Dil Bechara' review: Sushant-Sanjana are charming in each frame of this melancholic drama

Gurmeet Chaudhary, Ronit Roy, Kamya Panjabi, Himanshi Khurana, Karanvir Bohra among others posted Sushant's pics on social media. Shefali Jariwala wrote, "Sushant you were outstanding." Rashami Desai tweeted, "His energetic soul and that smile. Couldn’t stop my tears.. so many memories." Ravi Dubey shared a clip from Dil Bechara and wrote, "If prayers make a life then the amount of love and prayers you have earned Sushant, no one will ever be able to earn it."

Dil Bechara release time

Dil Bechara released at 7.30 pm on July 24and fans within two hours of its release flocked to Twitter and lauded Sushant-Sanjana's chemistry. On sharing Dil Bichara reviews, a user wrote, "Your life was no less than a movie... See you on the other side Sushant... You'll always remain alive in my heart." Another user said, "When Manny Said, I wanted to attend My own funeral This made me cry. This movie is a rollercoaster of emotions. We will miss you SUSHANT forever."

Also Read | Dil Bechara on Hotstar: Which countries is Sushant's last film available in? Check details

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.