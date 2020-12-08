Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' most tweeted 2020 film; only Bollywood movie in top 3

In an unexpected occurrence, Dil Bechara turned out to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film after the actor passed away this year. The movie had shattered records galore as it hit a steaming platform, and an analysis had earlier compared the response being similar to a Rs 2000 crore collection at the ticket windows. Not just that, the movie was also the most talked about film on Twitter, as the year’s trends were announced by the social media platform.

Dil Bechara most tweeted film of 2020

As part of its #ThisHappened feature, Twitter unveiled the top trends and most-discussed topics on the platform throughout the year in India. They considered trends from the start of the year to November 15.

As far as the most tweeted movie hashtags wre considered, Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi film Dil Bechara was the top on the list. It was also the only Bollywood film in the top 3, as the remaining two were films down South.

Tamil superstar Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru completed the two two.

Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don't need a remote control on Twitter 😉



खेल या फिल्में? लड़ना या चुनना ही जरूरी क्यों हो, आपको ट्विटर पर रिमोट कंट्रोल की जरूरत नहीं है 😉 pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Dil Bechara frenzy

Dil Bechara had hit Disney+Hotstar just a month after Sushant’s untimely demise on June 14. The movie was the official adaptation of the book/film The Fault in Our Stars. The movie marked the full-fledged debut for Sanjana Sanghi and was also the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

The movie, upon release, had made fans emotional, as numerous dialogues like SSR’s Manny saying ‘I want to attend my own funeral’ had gone viral. The movie also established other records like most liked trailer of all time on YouTube, and one of the top-rated Hindi films on IMDb.

On the other hand, Soorarai Pottru also hit an OTT platform, as it was recently released on Amazon Prime. Suriya played a role modelled on Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath. The movie, directed by Sudha Kongara, was heavily praised by celebrities and netizens.

Sarileru Neevevvaru had released in the theatres on Janaury 11 and traced the story of Ajay Krishna who played an Army Major, played by Mahesh Babu. The movie also starring Rashmika Mandanna was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

