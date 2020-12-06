Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as she shines at awards show

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, had been one of few celebrities of the film industry to raise voice over his death. The actor participated in numerous initiatives, that sought ‘justice’ for him and honour the late star. Her latest gesture was a dance performance in memory of SSR at an awards show.

Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande had revealed a few days ago that she would be giving a tribute to Sushant with a dance performance. She had then shared a video of her rehearsals.

On Saturday, Ankit Lokhande arrived for the event in style, dressed in an off-shoulder dress.

On arrival, she was asked by media what message she would like to convey to fans of Sushant.

The Manikarnika star replied, “Convey my love, and please keep loving. This time there is something special. Watch it as it for the fans of Sushant.” “I know people love Sushant a lot and today is only a small effort from my end,” she replied ahead of her performance.

Ankita also met Usha Nadkarni, who had played the role of Sushant’s mother in their hit show Pavitra Rishta.

The serial is once again being telecast, and Ankita had earlier shared her excitement about the rerun.

Ankita had paid tributes to Sushant in various other ways since his death. She had first broken her silence by lighting a lamp in his memory, and then she participated in numerous movements like ‘CBI for SSR’, ‘Justice for SSR’ and more.

Tribute for SSR

Meanwhile, another gesture to honour Sushant recently was a special puja conducted at his hometown Patna. The SSRians prayed to the ‘God of Justice’ Shani Dev at an temple .The fans even kept Sushant's photo alongside the deity when the prayers were being chanted.

The fans made the prasad and distributed it to over 3000 people and also fed the underprivileged in his memory.

SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti conveyed her gratitude to the fans for the gesture.

Another ‘SSRian’ has been Shekhar Suman, who also announced that he won’t celebrate his birthday on December 7, in honour of Sushant.

