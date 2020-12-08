In Sushant Case, 'CBI Not Acting Responsibly' States PIL In SC Seeking Status Report

Close to four months after the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a status report from the agency. The petition was filed by an advocate, who wrote that the CBI was ‘not acting responsibly’ and ‘failed miserably.’ It sought the completion of the investigation in two months and submission of the status report in the concerned court.

PIL filed in Sushant Singh Rajput case on status

As per a report on PTI, advocate Puneet Dhanda wrote in his petition, to Supreme Court, on the Sushant Singh Rajput case,, “The CBI is not acting responsible in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case,”

The petition also wrote that Mumbai Police were first investigating the case, and the Supreme Court had ordered the CBI on August 19 to investigate the case on the basis of ‘dissatisfaction shown by the family.’

It added, “Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheet in 90 days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe,” the plea said.

The petitioner sought a fair, competent, impartial and speedy investigation in the case, and filing of the report in two months.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans upset

Even fans of Sushant have been taking out rallies and social media movements, seeking ‘justice’, expressing their displeasure with the CBI. Actors like Shekhar Suman have also expressed their disappointment

Sushant Singh Rajput, who had featured in numerous successful films since 2013, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI had conducted in August and September questioning of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, who had been accused of abetment to suicide and embezzlement of SSR’s accounts, and other accused. However, the CBI has not shared any update in the case, except that no angle has been ruled out.

This is apart from Enforcement Directorate also questioning the accused over the financial angle and Narcotics Control Bureau investigating their drugs links. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB, and then granted bail, as many other Bollywood stars were questioned.

