Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Mumbai Police To Summon Five Production Houses

The Mumbai Police will reportedly summon at least five production houses and film producers to record their statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor passed away in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday. He was reportedly suffering from depression from the past few months.

Mumbai Police to summon five production houses

As per reports, a follow up of why Sushant Singh Rajput lost his signed movies will also take place. Various people including politician Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the late actor had lost around seven films in a short span despite the success of his last movie, Chhichhore. According to reports, the police also want to understand the reason for the withdrawal of movies which Sushant Singh Rajput had earlier signed. On the other hand, reports also suggest that the late actor had some dispute with some producers. Moreover, reports claim that there were important private messages exchanged between Rajput and his close friend.

The Mumbai Police team, who has been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, managed to unlock the late Bollywood actor’s mobile phone as well as his laptop. According to reports, his devices have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to retrieve the data which might have been deleted. Besides, reports suggest that statements of 11 people have been recorded till now. These include members of the actor’s family and his friends.

Also read: 'Chhichhore' Co-star Prateik Babbar Shares An Old Handwritten Note By Sushant Singh Rajput

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Quit Acting, Had Weird Dreams', Says Director Rumi Jafry

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has raised many questions. The late actor’s fans have been asking for justice for him. Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral took place at Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Various Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty attended Rajput’s funeral.

Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from the city of Patna and carved a niche for himself in Hindi television as well as the film industry. He had been a part of two popular shows, Kis Desh Mein hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The late actor also starred in critically-acclaimed movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and Kedarnath, to name a few.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At The Late Actor's Stellar Career From TV To Bollywood

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Anand Gandhi Remembers When He Showed Him His 50 Things List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.