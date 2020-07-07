When Sushant Singh Rajput Happily Danced With His Dog Fudge On Govinda's Song; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shocked and saddened many. Since his death, several old videos of the late actor has been surfacing on the internet. Now, in a latest video that has surfaced online, Sushant can be seen dancing with his dog Fudge on a popular song featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Read to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with his dog on 'Hero No. 1' song

An Instagram user shared an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput which is said to be from his apartment. The video starts with the song Sona Kitna Sona song playing on TV, featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor from Hero No. 1. It then shows Sushant Singh Rajput who is watching the track and eating popcorn. He is wearing a black t-shirt and shorts along with a watch cap. His pet dog fudge appears in the video with a friend. Fudge is a black Labrador dog which was said to be extremely close with the Kai Po Che star. Sushant then gets up and begins to shake a leg with fudge and the dog also seems pretty excited as he jumps on his owner along with roaming around the room. The video ends with Sushant Singh Rajput removing his cap and giving expressions based on the track’s lyrics and music. Check out the video below.

Govinda on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Many celebrities paid their tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput after his death. Govinda shared a picture with Sushant from a set of a show where the two shared a stage for a small performance. Sushant Singh Rajput had appeared on the show to promote his film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015). The Swarg star captioned the photo, “Extremely Shocked and Sad !! We had performed on DID together & I still remember such a Good Respectful & Humble Boy he was !! Gone too soon 🙏🏻 RIP” [sic].

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide and was found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

