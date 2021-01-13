Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge's latest video make fans emotional, say 'miss you SSR'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had left the nation in shock in June last year. Battling the grief, his family has been seeking justice for the late actor and fighting it through a legal route. One more member of the family to be severely affected had been his pet dog Fudge, who is now returning to normalcy.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog recovering from SSR’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh recently shared a video of Fudge on Instagram stories. Dressed in a red bib, the pet was seen walking towards her on the grass. SSR was known to be close to Fudge and a merging of the latest moment with that of SSR also playing with Fudge in a similar manner left his fans emotional.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh was among those who was overwhelmed with the video. Other fans also shared how much they missed him and found it hard to watch the light-hearted video.

Our lovely fudge â¤ï¸latest video shared by SSR family member hope it brings smile to your face. Have a good evening pic.twitter.com/gU3oQhb2e5 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) January 11, 2021

After Sushant’s death, it was initially reported that Fudge found it hard to grapple with the loss. He had stopped eating and would keep looking at the Chhichhore star’s photos all day.

After that, he was brought to Sushant’s sister Rani’s home in Faridabad, where niece Mallika regular shared his moments. He was also briefy united with SSR’s father KK Singh. Fans had earlier conveyed excitement to see the pet returning back to normalcy.

SSR case update

Meanwhile, one of the latest updates in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been the Cnetral Bureau of Investigation responding to MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea and informing that all angles were still being looked into. That seems to be the hope for ‘SSRians’, who had held numerous movements seeking ‘justice’, and also planned initiatives on January 15, on the completion of seven months of his death and his 35th birth anniversary on January 21.

