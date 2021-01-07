Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Arrives In Mumbai For Case Against SSR's Sisters

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is yet to get a closure as the probe is still underway, while fans sought to know the truth of his death. Apart from multiple central agencies investigating the case at the moment, another legal development had been the case filed by prime accused Rhea Chakraborty against the late actor’s sisters. The family lawyer Vikas Singh recently shared that he had arrived in Mumbai as they sought the quashing of a First Information Report against the sisters.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh, who is based in Delhi, tweeted on Wednesday that he had arrived in Mumbai to appear first time for physical hearing, seeking the quashing of the FIR against the sisters.

Landed in Mumbai to appear first time for physical hearing in the case filed by the SSR sisters for quashing of FIR filed by Rhea . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) January 6, 2021

Fans expresse their support to him , as he received 1,500 comments on the post, wishing him the best with terms like ‘truth salll prevail’ and more.

Case against Sushant’s sisters

The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, a Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others on September 8. Apart from the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the complaint had been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea had alleged that his sisters committed forgery and prepared a "fake" prescription of medicines to treat the anxiety of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The case had become a huge talking point, as a section alleged foul play in the death.

Meanwhile, after a Public Interest Litigation had questioned the speed and headway in the case, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy recently shared the response from Central Bureau of Investigation that is probing the death.

In a development that assured a section of fans who has been expressing displeasure over the lack of updates, the CBI response had read:

"Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out. The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date."

