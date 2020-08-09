Sushant Singh wrote sweetest note for 'Sona Chidiya', sister he was closest to; see pics

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters have been fighting for ‘justice’ for the late actor in the last few days. Being the youngest of five siblings, the strong bond they shared was evident in the manner a little Sushant was pampered, revealed in a throwback photo on Raksha Bandhan. Known for his love for literature, the Chhichhore star used to write letters for his sisters too.

Sushant had a favourite among his 4 sisters, wrote letter for her

Sushant had once answered that it was his sister Priyanka that he was closest to when asked on a chat show, because she understood him and 'they thought alike.' He also stated that if there was someone he had a ‘Pavitra Rishta’ (holy relation, also the name of his breakthrough show) with, it was her.

And this was evident in the letter that he had written for Priyanka, in the presence of Rhea Chakraborty, his then live-in-girlfriend.

Calling her his ‘Sona Chidiya’ from Sonchiriya (golden bird, one of his last films), Sushant termed his sister the 'keeper of my mother's light', his 'ravishing sister', the 'pauses in my betweens', and more.

“For my BEST ‘Sona Chidiya’! From the immense width of my soul, to the depth & web of my knowledge, & then the ‘deserving’ keeper of my mother’s light, in the dark unfolding of my judgement, You are my marker & You are my fact, & then you are my ‘ravishing’ sister, are also my pauses in my ‘betweens’.... Between Love & Respect your confused Bhai ;)" (sic) read the note.

On Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka had shared an adorable photo of Sushant along with their dog, and written how much she missed her ‘soulmate’. She added that she could not describe the void and that he will always be in her heart.

Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void. pic.twitter.com/zZTYr8v6zO — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 3, 2020

She had also raised her voice and tagged the Prime Minister and Home Minister, seeking a CBI probe, when the Bihar Police, faced ‘obstructions’ in their probe in Mumbai when the force had arrived to investigate the FIR, lodged in Patna on their father KK Singh’s complaint.

In the light of obstructions caused to #BiharPolice in the case of @itsSSR ,we humbly demand #CBIforShushant . My brother deserves justice. @PMOIndia @AmitShah, @NitishKumar, help us in the fair probe in the interest of justice #CBIForSSRHomicideCase — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 1, 2020

Their sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the USA, has been the most vocal, sharing cryptic notes, thanking the Almighty and expressing excitement over various developments, most recently the CBI taking over the investigation and a billboard seeking ‘justice’ for Sushant in California.

