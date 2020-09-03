Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Once Asked Him About His Much-used Emoji; He Had Amazing Answer

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the most fan-friendly actors. His Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Republic TV had revealed how he loved to chat with his fans, and told her how he would be nothing without them. A number of his chats with fans have gone viral since his death, and one such conversation surfaced on Twitter about his much-used emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s reply on much-used emoji

Sushant’s fan once was curious about the butterfly emoji that he would use a lot and asked if it was only his love for butterflies or meant something else.

The Chhichhore star had a brilliant response and a deeper meaning than what it appeared and replied that it stood for ‘emergence, inevitable, resonance’ between him, his fans, and everyone else. He added that it could also mean feelings one could trust, and told the fan that for meanings, she could refer to terms like chaos theory, complexity theory, butterfly effect. SSR added that in simpler terms it was more like he moved a finger there, and she smiles, and that was ‘resonance’, calling it 'magical.'

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh responded to a fan’s tweet calling it the ‘sweetest intellectual reply’, and wrote that no one except Sushant could understand something so ‘deep’ and be able to express it ‘so beautifully.’

Ohhhh my my who could understand that deep and then express so beautifully except you @itsSSR https://t.co/mvVutxJkYt — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 2, 2020

Another famous interaction of Sushant was when a fan had spoken about the floods in Kerala and he immediately decided to donate Rs 1 crore.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the case, which had been termed as a ‘suicide’ by Mumbai Police initially. The CBI is questioning prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and Sushant’s associates.

The Enforcement Directorate in probing the financial details of the charges registered in the FIR against Rhea and others, while the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating Rhea and brother’s alleged links to narcotics, that has opened up a bigger network.

