Sushant Singh Rajput's fans make SSR rangoli, visit Patna home on Diwali; Shweta reacts

A highlight of the phase after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been the energy and vigour with which his fans have led various initiatives. Right from the initial movements like ‘justice for SSR’ and ‘CBI for SSR’ to performing charity and other gestures in his name, the ‘SSRians’ have been strong in their mission. Their latest initiative was marking Diwali by remembering the late actor, even leaving his sister Shweta Singh Kirti emotional.

Sushant Singh Rajput fans mark Diwali in his name

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a compilation of the numerous gestures that fans performed for SSR on Diwali. They lit diyas, candles and kept his photos with those of deities during the rituals.

One fan made rangoli of him and his former manager Disha Salian, who had died a week before his death. It had words ‘India wants justice’, hoping that their mysterious deaths gets closure. Another had ‘insaaf’ or justice written above diya arranged to make ‘SSR.’

Shweta Singh Kirti had earlier urged fans to make it a ‘Sushant wali Diwali’ and expressed her delight about it being special. She conveyed her gratitude to those who kept her ‘Bhai’ in their prayers and hearts. She also called them her 'family', and that they have been touched by their fans' overwhelming support and love.

Yeh Diwali Sushant wali...🪔 definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6VCTsBUdfG — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 16, 2020

One fan visited Sushant’s home in Patna and lit a diya amid ‘justice’ messages at the gate. They also arranged candles in ‘SSR’ form with a photo of the Chhichhore star above it. Shweta thanked the 'SSRian' as well.

Thank you so much! ❤️🪔❤️ https://t.co/dOtntaP0Cy — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Central Bureau of Investigation is still investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, that took place on June 14 in Mumbai. The investigating agency has not given any major update on the case, after conducting daily questioning of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others in August and September. Fans have pinned hopes on their statement that no angle had been ruled out in their investigation, as they suspected foul play.

