'Why was Sushant taken away?' Vishal Kirti reveals Shweta's daily question in b'day note

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been the voice of the family in expressing the feelings and thoughts on the mysterious death of the late actor. Goes without saying that the family is facing a hard time in the wake of the unfortunate event, but the family members are trying their best to put up a brave front and heal from it. This aspect was brilliantly put by SSR’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on the occasion of Shweta’s birthday on Sunday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law’s note for Shweta

In a heartfelt post with a picture of Shweta, Vishal Kirti shared that it was ‘SSK’s first birthday since the death of Sushant. He stated how Shweta had a ‘difficult year’, especially the last five months since the death of SSR. Vishal wrote that despite the pain, she was resilient, as she would 'cry tremendously' but also pray for Sushant’s peace with the ‘same ferocity’.

He also conveyed his gratitude to all ‘SSRians’ who supported her when she raised her voice for Sushant. Vishal termed her as a 'strong woman' and being ‘incredibly proud’ of her.

He also wrote that there was not a day where she did not ask “Why was Sushant taken away?”

And in the same way, there was not a day when she did not perform her long meditation session early in the morning.

He hailed his wife for her ‘discipline to see this tough time’’ and a ‘pure heart devoid of vengeance and ill-will’. Vishal Kirti hoped these two qualities will help her recover faster from the pain of her brother's death. Since it was not a ‘happy’ birthday, he believed it was one that fuelled spiritual growth.

He wished his ‘Warrior Princess’ continued to shine and derive strength from all the ‘beautiful memories’ of her brother Sushant.

Shweta positive with gestures for her brother

Thank you for making these kids happy on Diwali day. God is a state of being that comes alive through loving actions🙏 This Diwali 🪔 let there be victory of Good over Evil. Let us light up hope, kindness and love in our hearts. Wishing Happy Diwali to One and All. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/EXByzC8KOe — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 14, 2020

In one of her latest posts, Shweta expressed positivity over the gestures being done by 'SSRians' for Sushant. Reacting to 'justice for Sushant' banners held by kids, she hoped there would be 'victory of good over evil.' She has expressed her faith in the investigating agencies that are currently probing the death, and with the Almighty for 'justice for SSR.'

