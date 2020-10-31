Sushant's cousin, BJP candidate for Bihar polls, shares health update after heart attack

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Singh faced a setback ahead of the Bihar elections after suffering from a heart attack. Singh, who is a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, has now announced that his health was much better and has been discharged from the hospital. The two-time Member of Legislative Assembly also sent out a message to the voters, urging them to ensure victory for the National Democratic Alliance.

READ: For Bihar Polls, Shatrughan Sinha Turns Campaigner Not Just For Son Luv; Confident Of Win

Sushant’s cousin recovers after heart attack

Niraj Kumar Singh took to Twitter to share a photo where he is seen greeting the locals, seemingly when he was being discharged from the hospital.

The politician wrote, “With your love and blessings, I am completely fine now. Please vote for only NDA candidates and ensure that an honest government is elected in the state.”

It was on October 15 that Singh had been hospitalised after suffering chest pain during interaction with locals in his Chhatapur constituency. Later, it was informed that he had suffered a heart attack and on doctor’s instructions he was taken to a hospital in Delhi.

Office MLA Niraj kumar singh bablu:- à¤•à¤² à¤›à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥‹à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤ªà¤‚à¤šà¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¤¨à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤• à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¦à¥Œà¤°à¤¾à¤¨ à¤…à¤šà¤¾à¤¨à¤• à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥€à¤¯ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¯à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤¨à¥€à¤°à¤œ à¤•à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹ à¤¬à¤¬à¤²à¥‚ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤›à¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥€à¤¯ à¤šà¤¿à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤• à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤°à¥‡à¤«à¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤…à¤­à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥€à¤¯ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¯à¤• à¤œà¥€ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤• à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤Ÿ à¤¹à¥‰à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤Ÿà¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤­à¤°à¥à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ pic.twitter.com/4aC3aFae2K — Niraj Kumar Singh (@MLANirajBablu) October 15, 2020

The recovery will be a boost for him, with Chhatapur going to polls in the third phase of the elections on November 7.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin, Who Was Named BJP Candidate For Bihar Polls, Hospitalised

Bihar elections

The elections are already underway with the first phase of elections in which 71 seats were contested. 94 seats are set to go for elections in the second phase on November 3, while Chhatapur is one of 78 seats for the last and final phase. The results are scheduled to be announced on November 10.

Sushant’s cousin, who has been elected as an MLA from the same constituency twice, had been vociferous in raising questions over the loopholes in the late actor’s death. He had even slammed the accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family over the statements from her and her lawyer. Singh had also sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his controversial statements made against the family.

READ: Sushant's Fan From Poland Says, 'Don't Celebrate Halloween, Watch SSR's Films Today'

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Plan Ground Protest & Candle March In Hyderabad