Smita Parikh Aghast At Plot Against Arnab Goswami; Invokes PM Modi & Home Minister Shah

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh on Twitter reacted to Republic Media Network's sensational sting operation on a sitting Maharashtra MVA Government minister which exposed a vile and shocking conspiracy to target the Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. She tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and lamented the state of the country claiming that "this is not the India our freedom fighters dreamt of".

What a sad state we are in right now @narendramodi jee @AmitShah jee was his is not the Indira oit freeodm fighter dreamt off while sacrificing thier lives for our country! All the morals we taught our kids !! Now what do we answer to them when they see all this?@republic https://t.co/zv12BAZ9IO — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 21, 2020

Read | 'It's vendetta, it's wrong': Central minister slams plot against Republic & Arnab Goswami

A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide', appearing to allude to how the series of events will pan out.

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," Malik added on camera.

Read | 'Arnab Goswami fasega': Top Maharashtra minister reveals vicious plot in Republic's sting

Arnab hit back at the Maharashtra Minister's on-camera submissions and recalled a similar analysis of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput given by the alleged "powerful people" of the film industry. He said, "This is not an innocent comment by them, I want to ask if that is how they pressurized SSR. Why do you comment on suicide so much, you said the same in SSR case? I want to tell you Nawab Malik that I will not commit suicide, your lies will. Look at yourself and think what a comment you have made."

You can see from the Republic TV expose^ of the attempt to make out "Arnab will commit suicide ”, a Sushant Singh Rajput type spin script is being readied to camouflage the supari for the Dubai Dada gang. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 21, 2020

Read | 'Lies will commit suicide, not me': Arnab Goswami fires back as Maha Minister reveals plot

'Target Republic plot exposed'

On Monday, another sting operation inside the Congress Mumbai HQ revealed that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

"Strategy is that he (Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami) would have to be locked up. This is sure. Nobody on the planet can save him from being banned. There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. He (Arnab) should understand what he speaks," the Congress spokesman said. He goes on to state that "the team has already started its job." and more issues just like the 'TRP scam' will come out in two days.

Read | Smita Parikh shares throwback picture of Sushant Singh, calls it 'beautiful memories'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.