In Sushant Case, 'PM, Arrest And Probe Dr Sudhir Gupta,' Demands Smita Parikh In Petition

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita Parikh on Monday has demanded the arrest of AIIMS Forensic Department Head Dr Sudhir Gupta, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after Republic Media Network exposed the 'u-turn' by the doctor. Taking to Twitter, Smita Parikh shared a link of a petition demanding the arrest and investigation of Dr Sudhir Gupta. The petition started by Nilotpal Mrinal to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah states:

'Arrest and Investigate Dr Sudhir Gupta'

"We the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput demand a Thorough Investigation of Dr Sudhir Gupta for selectively leaking information to the public and making a u-turn in his analysis of Sushant Singh Rajput case."

At the time of publishing, the petition was signed by more than one thousand people.

Republic Media Network has aired the ultimate proof which shreds the lies in the case of the late actor's death. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who is the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh. Most importantly, he had held that the crime scene was not fit for forensic examination.

'There was contamination of evidence': Dr Sudhir Gupta

Dr Sudhir Gupta had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence". Republic Media Network asks Dr Sudhir Gupta, that what has made him change his stand so drastically in the past few weeks - in fact, a complete 180-degree U-turn - to allegedly submitting 'conclusive findings' in the forensic report.

Dr Sudhir Gupta's startling revelations from August 22 completely contradict his views now. "Why was the autopsy done in such a hurry, was any videography done? There was contamination of evidence and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity. I had never given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar's room for four years. There was also a case of DK Ravi in Bangalore," he had said to Republic's Prakash Singh.

Not only must Dr Gupta be asked to resign, but a case must be filed and the medical board re-constituted: Anuja Kapoor, Criminal Psychologist

Republic Media Network also has Whatsapp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board, who had upon being handed the case lamented the contamination of the crime scene and raised questions over the manner in which things were done by the Mumbai Police and the Cooper hospital. He had also subsequently openly questioned the manner in which the autopsy was conducted. In effect, in the video as well, he had ruled that what had been provided was insufficient for conducting an examination that would later allegedly yield 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result.

