Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Rajkummar Rao & Krystle D'souza Arrive At Crematorium

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. The actor was laid to rest on Monday at 4 pm as the last rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, the actor's spokesperson informed the media.

Sushant’s Kai Po Che co-star Rajkummar Rao and friend Krystle D’ Souza arrived at the cemetery to bid adieu to their dear friend and actor. They were clicked by the paparazzi. Rajkummar Rao can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans with white gloves, a face mask and a white cap.

While Krystle D’ Souza, on the other hand, can be seen donning a white salwar kameez along with a dupatta. She can also be seen wearing white gloves and a face mask. Check out the picture below.

Apart from them several other celebs were can also be seen in attendance. Celebs such as Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Varun Sharma and a few more were also spotted at the crematorium. As per reports, 20 people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, relatives are allowed inside the crematorium. While stars were arriving to pay their last rites to the actor, Mumbai police were not allowing anyone except those 20 who were already inside.

Sushant's journey to Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor’s much-acclaimed show Pavitra Rishta. The actor then went on to make his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che. The film was an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book, 3 Mistakes of My Life.

The biggest hit of his career was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. In 2019, Dangal Sushant acted in director Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and it was among his greatest career hits. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on the adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara.

An official statement by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

