Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Twitter Flooded With Condolences, Say 'he's Gone Too Soon'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the film fraternity and the larger Internet in shock. The actor’s fans and co-stars have been expressing their deepest condolences to his loved ones and family. Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Chhichhore, was found hanging at his Bandra home in Mumbai.

Netizens' reactions to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Fans of the actor flooded Twitter expressing their shock at the news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. While there were fans who could not believe the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide news was true, there were many others who expressing their grief.

Shocked and Heartbroken.

You have been my inspiration but why you did this 😓 ???

Goon too soon ! RIP @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WB5mFWShd2 — Sayan Sarkar (@saii_drago) June 14, 2020

There were many other fans who took snippets from the movies of the actor and remembered him. Several fans pointed out how lively he was. Several other fans highlighted how talented the actor was and hoped he is in a better place now.

Coming frm a poor family, made it to top engineering college. Journey of a talented tv star to one of the finest bollywood actor. U inspired everyone around the world. Can't believe we just lost you. This role will alwys remain eternal. #SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/b0T0H7W0fV — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) June 14, 2020

Numerous fans expressed how talented he was and that he’s gone too soon.

This was as sad as it was unexpected😞



Gone too soon.



RIP #SushantSinghRajput — Swagata Das (@Sticks_N_Shots) June 14, 2020

You never know what someone is going through in their lives, please be kind and supportive towards your friends & family.

RIP #SushantSinghRajput — Amy (@elifmeem) June 14, 2020

Sushant u have killed us all bro😢😢. What hv u done . U did "Chichore" on this complete topic of suicide and u made the same mistake. #SushantSinghRajput #SushanthSingh #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/LxF4Qm2ggF — Syed Mesum Raza (@mesumraza27) June 14, 2020

The acting career of Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor was 34 years of age and was from Patna, Bihar. The actor has been featured in many movies in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television drama series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows and later he was the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta.

Post Pavitra Rishta, he went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a success and he won the award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, he had shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in Chhichore, a multicast film, in which Sushant was the male lead.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in Drive, which was released directly on Netflix. Sushant shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The movie released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor had an upcoming film release, Dil Bechara. The movie is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

