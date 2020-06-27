Sushant Singh Rajput's IG Followers Increase By 2 Million After His Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was one of the most shocking and saddening news for celebrity fraternity. After the untimely demise of the actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram account was reportedly followed by more than 2 million people. Sushant's Instagram following is increasing day by day as netizens follow him on a daily basis.

According to a media report by a leading daily, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan following went from 9 million to 11.8 million. In the past few days, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram followers reportedly increased by more than 2 million. Till June 27, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput has 13.9 million followers.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was found from the actor’s house. His body was discovered by his house help. His last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020 evening.

An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was released by his team. The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. There were several people who were questioned by the police. This includes Sushant Singh Rajput's family, friends, and his house help. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered two major debates — growing awareness about mental health and about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara is all set to have an OTT release on Disney Hotstar for both subscribers or non-subscribers.

