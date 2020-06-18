Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' And 'Kai Poi Che' Feature On Netflix Trends

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has saddened and baffled many. Netizens are mourning the loss of an acclaimed star who has given some great performances. It seems like many are also revisiting his work as Sushant’s films like Drive and Kai Po Che! are featuring on trends on Netflix. Read to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s films trending on Netflix

In February 2020, Netflix launched a new feature that shows the top 10 films or series that are trending in the country. It is reportedly being updated daily and provides exact information on what people are watching. From the past few days, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive and Kai Poi Che! are trending on the OTT platform.

Kai Po Che! marks the debut of Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood. Released in 2013, it also stars Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Digvijay Deshmukh, Asif Basra and Manav Kaul. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it is a buddy drama film based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The story shows three friends who want to start their own sports shop and sports academy. It also involves the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and Godhra train burning. The movie tracks their deep friendship, and innocence damaged by communal and political hatred. Sushant was nominated for Best Male Debut at the Filmfare Awards. Kai Po Che! is trending at number seven on Netflix.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi star in Drive. The movie missed its theatrical release and was directly premiered on Netflix on November 1, 2019. A notorious thief allies with a street racer for a grand heist involving a complex game of deceit with authorities, who have their own dirty secrets. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it is an action thriller film. It is Sushant’s only film with Dharma Productions and Jacqueline. Drive is trending on number three on Netflix.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors have conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

