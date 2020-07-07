Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Names 4 Films He Offered To SSR; 3 Hits

In the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking June 14 death, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was on Monday called in to record his statement. As per sources, the ace filmmaker revealed to the Mumbai Police that he had offered four films to the late actor. Out of the four films offered to him, three turned out to be blockbusters and the fourth one did not pan out.

In a statement given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the police, the filmmaker revealed that he had offered four films to Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker denied allegations of removing Sushant Singh Rajput from any of his films. SLB told the cops that Sushant had not signed his films despite being the first choice as he did not have free dates.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the names of the films offered to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

This movie was a modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs 48 crore and film made over Rs 220 crore at the box office. The film won 19 awards at several Bollywood award functions.

Bajirao Mastani

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Made on a budget of around Rs 146 crore, the film collected over Rs 350 crore. The film won 62 awards including the Best Actor Filmfare award, Best Film award and Best Director award.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his statement to the Mumbai Police said that in Padmavat, the role of the Rajput king was offered to Sushant Singh Rajput. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film earned Rs 585 at the box office and it was made on a budget of Rs 215 crore. The movie won over 25 awards and the role offered to Sushant Singh Rajput was portrayed by Shahid Kapoor.

These were the three films that were offered to Sushant Singh Rajput but due to his busy schedules and prior commitments, he could not be a part of those films. Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had discussed another film with the Chhichhore actor. But according to media portals, SLB told the Mumbai Police that that film did not pan out.

As per sources on Bhansali's statement, Sushant Singh Rajput was contract-bound with YRF and his dates were blocked for Paani. Sushant Singh Rajput also allegedly could not sign movies with other banners unless his third film with the YRF banner was shot. But Paani was later shelved due to creative differences between filmmakers. Bhansali also said that he hadn't met Sushant since 2016.

Image Credits: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sushant Singh Rajput fanpage Isntagram

