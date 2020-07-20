Swastika Mukherjee Shares BTS Of Khulke Jeene Ka, Says "Sushant Did Teach Us Khulke Jeena"

Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Dil Bechara has been receiving immense love from fans even before it has hit the screens. The trailer and songs of the film are going viral within hours of their release. Swastika Mukherjee, who has appeared as the on-screen mother of the lead role penned down a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput as she released a behind the scenes video of the film’s latest song Khulke Jeene Ka.

Swastika Mukherjee shares BTS video of 'Khulke Jeene Ka' song

The filmmakers dropped the latest song from the film, Khukle Jeene Ka on Sunday. The song portrays how one should live their life to the fullest and portrays Sushant Singh Rajput’s character enjoying his time in the French capital. Sharing a behind the video of the song, Swastika wrote that Sushant indeed taught them how to live life to the fullest.

Swastika Mukherjee, who has featured in the song and plays the mother of the Sanjana Sanghi's character in the film, Sanjana Sanghi shared a behind the scenes video. In a heartfelt note, she expressed how Sushant taught them to live fully be it in real life or reel. She further wrote that while filming the song, she did not realise that she was making memories in the process.

Swastika Mukherjee shared on her social media that she gets a lump in her throat when she sees the behind the scenes videos. The actor further expressed how she smiles but gets teary eyes when she sees Sushant in the BTS videos. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s character in the film, she wrote, “ You’ll see him as a larger than life person in the movie but here, I tell you, he was larger than life in reality too (sic)."

Swastika Mukherjee thanks fans for their response to the film

Swastika Mukherjee also added in her social media post that the late actor’s “voice echoes in her ears as I type this.” She further thanked the fans for the immense love and positive response they have given to the film. The actor also wrote that each one of them have worked very hard to make Dil Bechara an impactful one. Dedicating the post to Sushant Singh Rajput, she further wrote in the post, “Sushant, this is for you, our Manny. Aao, khulke jeene ka tareeka hum inhe sikhate hai! (sic)."

BTS Video of Khulke Jeene Ka

Check out the song here

