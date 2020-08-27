Sushant Rajput's Niece Reacts On Rhea's Alleged Drugs Link, Says 'difficult To Breathe'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh on Thursday reacted strongly to reports of Rhea Chakraborty drugging the late star. The youngster termed it as ‘cruelty’ and ‘suffering’, asserting that her uncle was just someone one could not ‘help but love.’ She added that the pain of the death of SSR was still alive for her, making it 'difficult to breathe.'

Sushant’s niece on Rhea allegedly drugging him

Taking to Twitter, Mallika Singh wrote that it was hard to even imagine the feeling to be ‘drugged without your knowledge’, be called ‘crazy’ when the drugs take effect and keep that person in that ‘loop’ for months. She stated that such an act of ‘continuously playing with’ someone like that would require ‘lot of cruelty.’

Mallika added that Sushant’s absence, due to what was ‘done to him’, was still hanging in the air for her, making it ‘difficult to breathe’ for her. She also wrote that she could not understand, if his life was ‘more precious’ than his smile, to make him ‘suffer’.

I can’t even begin to imagine what it would feel like to be drugged without your knowledge, be told you’re crazy when it takes effect, and keep you in that loop for months. It would take a lot cruelty to continuously play with someone like that. — Mallika (@_mallika_singh) August 27, 2020

His absence, what was done to him, hangs in the air around me ever since. It’s been difficult to breathe. He was the kind you couldn’t help but love. Why make him suffer like this? For what? What was more precious than his smile, his life? I just completely fail to understand. — Mallika (@_mallika_singh) August 27, 2020

After Sushant’s trainer on Republic TV had stated that Rhea would give medicines to SSR, a fact that was confirmed by more people related to Sushant, more details about it emerged in the last few days. As per sources, the Enforcement Directorate has handed over details of Rhea’s involvement in the usage and purchase of drugs, to the CBI team that is investigating the case. The ED has also questioned talent manager Jaya Saha, whose chats with Rhea about ‘putting four drops in tea’ has now been leaked.

Earlier, Sushant’s father had stated that these acts of Rhea were not ‘drugging’ but ‘poisoning.’

Don’t call ‘four drops in water tea and coffee’ two-three times a day ‘drugging’. It was ‘poisoning’. #RheaPoisonedSushant pic.twitter.com/zT7rSXRECG — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 27, 2020

