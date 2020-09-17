Sushant Singh Rajput's niece sends message with memory of SSR enjoying with family

It’s been three months since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, and the movement for his ‘justice’ is still going strong. The case is being investigated by three top agencies of the country, and numerous allegations have flown all around, some of them even questioning the equation that SSR had with his family. In what seemed like a message to their detractors, the Chhichhore star’s niece put forward the united front of the family with a recent post.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares family pic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh posted a delightful photograph, where SSR is posing with his family members in a car. The late actor is all smiles with Mallika, sister Shweta Singh Kirti and her daughter to his left. Sharing the snap on her Instagram stories, she used the hashtag ‘We Stay United 4 SSR’.

Team Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case, had earlier claimed that the SSR did not get along with the family. Like Mallika, Sushant’s sister posted numerous pictures and videos to bust this theory.

Previously, Mallika has expressed her strong take over various comments against the family. One was when Lakshmi Manchu and others had posted #JusticeforRhea messages after her first and only interview since Sushant’s death. Mallika had then asked sarcastically how people had suddenly remembered the ‘pain of a family' and 'support for a colleague.'

She also hit out at Rhea Chakraborty when the initial allegations of her drug links had emerged, and written how she could not even imagine the ‘cruelty’ to drug someone, and keep them in that loop. She had added that she found it hard to even breathe to hear that something like this could have happened to someone, who was the ‘kind you couldn’t help but love.’ After Rhea’s video of being surrounded by media persons had gone viral, she had questioned the silence of Bollywood stars when her aunt, Sushant’’s sister Meetu had faced a similar stituation.

Sushant’s fans and family have been leading various movements like #FeedFood4SSR, #Plants4SSR and #Flag4SSR to honour his legacy and remember him, as various celebrities also joined in.

Meanwhile, the CBI, ED and NCB are still probing the various links in the death of SSR, with prime accusd Rhea and others being arrested for alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

