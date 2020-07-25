Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pal Mahesh Shetty Calls Dil Bechara 'beautiful', Shares BTS Videos

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. Many got emotional seeing the late actor’s final performance. Now Mahesh Shetty, who was one of the closest friends of Sushant, praised the movie and shared several old pictures and videos with him. Read to know more about his recent post.

Mahesh Shetty shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s BTS from 'Dil Bechara'

Mahesh Shetty took to his Instagram handle to express his emotion for Dil Bechara. He shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the movie featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. Mukesh Chhabra, the director of the movie is also seen in some pictures. In one slow-motion video, Sushant is seen playing cricket as he takes on bowling, wearing Indiana 45 jersey. In another video, SSR is seen replying to a fan's comments on his posts. The actor had replied to many fan comments on his social media handle. Mahesh Shetty captioned the post, “My hero â¤ï¸ What a beautiful film @castingchhabra#dilbechara #behindthescenes #bts #whatajourney #ranchi #SushantSinghRajput #missyoubro #whydidthishavetobeyourlast #wishyouwerehere #wastoodifficulttowatchthis #myhero #foreverinourhearts #justiceforsushant #hopeyoufindyourpeace #tilliseeyouagain” [sic].

Soon fans started to pour their love for Sushant Singh Rajput on Mahesh Shetty’s post. Some praised the movie while others agreed with Mahesh’s caption which mentioned SSR as a hero. Many even commented with a red heart emoticon, expressing their love for the late actor. Take a look at some of the comments.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara cast has Sushant Singh Rajput along with Sanjana Sanghi in her debut as a lead. Saif Ali Khan is also making a cameo in the film. The movie is based on the 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. The soundtrack is composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dil Bechara album has garnered positive responses from the audiences.

The movie has a screenplay by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. It is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. Initially titled as Kizie Aur Manny, the film got postponed multiple times and will now miss its theatrical release. Dil Bechara is available on Disney+ Hotstar, free for subscribers and non-subscribers.

