Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Has Message For 'SSRians' As His Fans Storm Jantar Mantar

The spirit of the fans, friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput has continued to remain high over 100 days since the death of the actor. Right from seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death, which later got approved, to setting up various initiatives, the ‘SSRians’ have been going full throttle. The latest initiative was his choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and ex-assistant Ankit Acharya leading a protest demanding ‘justice’ for the Chhichhore star in Delhi.

Sushant’s aides lead protest at Jantar Mantar

After kicking off their hunger strike on Friday, also being celebrated at Gandhi Jayanti, Ganesh and Ankit had big support in Delhi for their protest. The protest also received the backing of Sushant’s sister Shweta’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who urged fans to join the movement.

Sharing a video of Republic TV’s coverage of the protest, she urged everyone to take precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shweta asked them to ask the 'right questions' and stand for the ‘right cause.’

Join and support the campaign at Jantar Mantar today... remember to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow the local laws. Let’s ask the right questions and stand for the right cause!! #Satyagrah4SSR #Revolution4SSR https://t.co/ILk66uT0B2 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 2, 2020

Ganesh, who had held a photo of Sushant with him, even sent out a message, “To Bollywood stars and netas, I want to say, if you want justice for Sushant, give at least two minutes of your time in this initiative."

Questioning Amitabh Bachchan’s over Jaya Bachchan’s allegations of industry being ‘defamed’ amid the ongoing Narcotics Control Bureau probe, he continued, “You were quiet over Jaya Bachchan’s statement. Can you give 2 minutes for this at least?”

The other protesters did not mince words in demanding that the ‘murderers be hanged’ as he held ‘justice for SSR’ placards and banners. They also sought that the culprits are brought to justice as per Section 302.

As per sources, the CBI is considering adding Section 302, that involves charges of murder. The second phase of the probe is set to begin, with Siddharth Pithani being summoned for questioning on Tuesday, where he might turn a witness as well. SSR’s cook Neeraj could also turn a witness amid the CBI probe.

