Sushant Singh Rajput's sister links Twitter outage to SSR movement, applauds 'warriors'

After over 100 days since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans, friends and family have kept up the momentum of their movement for his justice. A highlight of the movement has been numerous initiatives, some associated with the late actor’s dreams and social causes, that witnessed massive participation, including celebrity support. As the ‘SSRians’ joined the ‘Revolution 4 SSR’ movement on Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti felt that incidental Twitter outage at the same time, was the ‘voice of unity fighting for truth and justice.’

READ: Sushant's Sister Shweta Responds To 'SSR Met Rhea On June 13' Claim; Says 'game-changer'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister on #Revolution4SSR

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari led his digital protest about a ‘Revolution 4 SSR’ on Thursday. The lawyer-media commentator’s third such protest for the justice movement became a talking point and turned to be one of the trending topics on Twitter, with over 1.5 million tweets. Co-incidentaly, Twitter experienced a brief global outage around the same time on Thursday evening.

Sharing a screenshot of the message, “Twitter is over capacity. Please wait a few moments then try again” error, Shweta Singh Kirti called the co-incidence a ‘true revolution in all sense’. She also sent a message to all ‘warriors’ to keep up the good work, and asked them to ‘take a bow’ with ‘strength shining forth.’

READ: Justice For Sushant Event Marked In California; Sister Shweta Posts 'it's A Global Demand'

The movement involved the participants posting a picture with a red band and Shweta had done so too earlier in the day. She hoped for ‘good news’ in the next few days regarding the 'truth', as she expressed faith with the Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the SSR death case.

'SSRians' keep momentum high

Shweta has led numerous initiatives in the justice movement for Sushant Singh Rajput, right from the initial ‘CBI 4 SSR’ movement, and subsequently backing those like ‘Feed 4 SSR’, ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’, among others. One hashtag has been constant throughout this phase, ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.’

The latest digital protest had been sparked by discontent among a section over lack of updates from CBI regarding the probe. The CBI then put out a statement that a ‘systematic’ investigation was still underway. Shweta Singh Kirti had then urged all the warriors to be ‘united’ in the fight.

READ: Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta Urges Everyone To 'stay United' As CBI Releases Statement

READ: Sushant's Niece Shares His Wish For Her Birthday From 2019; Sister Posts Childhood Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.