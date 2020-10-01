Justice For Sushant Event Marked In California; Sister Shweta Posts 'it's A Global Demand'

The investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has branched out, but 'justice’ is still due. Over 100 days after the actor breathed his last, the truth is yet to come out amid numerous sensational developments. However, the movement from ‘SSRians’ is still going on full throttle, and that was evident in how events are being held across the globe to stand in solidarity with the family.

‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ marked in California

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the USA, shared moments on social media of a group of Indian-Americans holding placards in his memory in California. Holding his photos, the flags of India and USA, the group sent the message of ‘justice’ for Sushant, as Shweta termed it as a ‘global demand.’

In another post, Shweta shared pictures of various billboards showcasing a demand for justice:’

This is not the first time Shweta has taken to social media in such a fashion as the movement for justice gained steam:

Justice for SSR movement

Shweta has been at the forefront of various initiatives led by Sushant’s friends and family, starting with ‘CBI for SSR’ and switching to ‘Plant 4 SSR’, ‘Feed Food 4 SSR’ among other events. One hashtag has been common in this, ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.’

Meanwhile, Shweta recently had expressed her displeasure in the lack of updates from CBI in the investigation of the case. However, later as the CBI released a statement about the agency not ruling any angle and that the investigation was being done in a systematic manner, she was the one to urge ‘SSRians’ to be united.

The Enforcement Directorate had also probed the details of the alleged embezzlement charges against Rhea Chakraborty and co-accused, while the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty and is now probing a deeper Bollywood link to the drug cartel.

